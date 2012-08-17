Lionel Messi Greets A Trespassing Fan With A Handshake

If the goal is to discourage fans from running on to the field during sporting events, Lionel Messi didn’t exactly help the cause yesterday.



During Argentina’s 3-1 friendly win over Germany yesterday, a fan ran on to the pitch. And as he approached Messi, he was greeted with a smile and a handshake, rather than a tackle. After that, the jubilant fan gladly surrendered and walked off the pitch with the biggest smile on his face.

Here’s the video…

