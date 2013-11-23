Lionel Messi Accepted A Big Soccer Award While Wearing A Flower Suit

Lionel Messi was presented with the Golden Boot trophy, given to Europe’s leading scorer. It was the third Golden Boot for Messi in four years, after scoring 46 goals for Barcelona last season.

Messi accepted the trophy wearing an amazing black and white flower suit. It looks like something Craig Sager or Don Cherry would wear if their were invited to the Academy Awards. Of course, Messi is no stranger to amazing suits. Earlier this year Messi wore a polka dot suit when he won the Ballon d’Or.



