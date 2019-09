Lionel Messi scored his 44th goal in 33 league games this year on Saturday, and it was one of his best.



He was surrounded on all sides by defenders, but still managed to juke his way into some space, get off a shot, and put it into the back of the net.

Barcelona only managed a 2-2 tie.

The video:



