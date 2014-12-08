Lionel Messi Curves In A Perfect Shot Between Three Defenders

Lionel Messi scored his 11th league goal of the season for Barcelona on Sunday against Espanyol, and it was a beauty.

After a pass from Xavi at the end of the box, Messi took one touch and curved a low shot in the bottom corner while the entire defence converged on him.

Somehow, he snuck the shot through a gap between three defenders. The angle from behind shows how much curve he got on the ball, and how little space he had:





Check out the ball in the tiny window between the defenders:

