Lionel Messi puts a defender on the ground with a juke, scores a classic goal

Barcelona and Bayern Munich were tied 0-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal when Lionel Messi decided to take over, scoring two goals in five minutes.
The second goal was a classic. In the 80th minute, Messi found room on the right side of the box, showed some beautiful footwork, made defender Jerome Boateng fall over, and lofted a shot into the goal:
He’s insane:
Five minutes before, Messi caught a pass and rocketed a shot from just outside the 18.
Barcelona continued to pile it on in the final minutes of the game with Neymar getting open on a break and hitting a shot past Munich’s goalie.
Barcelona took the win 3-0 to take a commanding lead going into the second leg.
