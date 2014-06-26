Lionel Messi Showed His Greatness Once Again With A Beautiful Free Kick Goal

Cork Gaines
Lionel MessiGetty Images

Lionel Messi scored his third and fourth goals of the World Cup in the first half against Nigeria and the second goal was vintage Messi, curling a free kick into the upper-corner.

The keeper never had a shot.

This came just moments after the Nigerian keeper stopped a similar attempt by Messi with a great save.

Lionel MessiESPN

But Messi wasn’t going to be denied two times in a row and this is quickly turning into Messi’s World Cup.

