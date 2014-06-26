Lionel Messi Showed His Greatness Once Again With A Beautiful Free Kick Goal

Lionel Messi scored his third and fourth goals of the World Cup in the first half against Nigeria and the second goal was vintage Messi, curling a free kick into the upper-corner.
The keeper never had a shot.
This came just moments after the Nigerian keeper stopped a similar attempt by Messi with a great save.
But Messi wasn’t going to be denied two times in a row and this is quickly turning into Messi’s World Cup.
