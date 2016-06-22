Lionel Messi scored on a brilliant free kick to put the US in a big hole in Copa America

The U.S. Men’s National Team fell in a big hole in the semifinals thanks to a gorgeous free kick from Lionel Messi.

A little more than 30 minutes into the match, Lionel Messi drew a hard foul in the open field by Chris Wondolowski, a foul that earned Wondolowski a yellow card.

Messi took advantage of the free kick, placing it perfectly into the upper-right corner for a 2-0 lead.





Brad Guzan never had a chance.

Argentina would add two more goals and the U.S. never even got a shot on goal, losing 4-0.

Here is the replay.



Argentina won 4-0 and will face either Colombia or Chile in the final.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.