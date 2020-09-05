Lionel Messi's mammoth $825 million release clause is void and he can leave Barcelona for free, his father claims

Getty/Tim Clayton

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, has publicly weighed in on the ongoing saga of his son’s possible departure from Barcelona for the first time.

Jorge Messi claimed in a letter to Spanish football authorities that a €700 million (US$US825 million) release clause in his son’s contract is no longer valid and that he can leave for free.

This is in direct contradiction of La Liga’s position, which is that unless Barcelona agrees to a transfer fee less than the release clause, he cannot leave the club.

In a letter sent to Javier Tebas, the head of La Liga, and published Friday, Jorge Messi â€” who acts as Lionel Messi’s agent â€” rubbished claims made by the league that the only way the player can leave Spain this year is if another club meets the release clause.

La Liga said at the end of August that unless Barcelona agrees to a transfer fee less than the release clause, he cannot leave the club this year.

Jorge Messi said in the letter that this is no longer true as the clause has expired, casting further doubt on Messi’s future, which is expected to be decided in the coming days.

You can see the letter in its entirety below, translated from the original Spanish by Insider:

Barcelona, 4 September 2020

Mr. Jorge Horacio Messi, as representative of the professional soccer player, Mr. Lionel AndrÃ©s Messi, in response to the Informative Notice published on August 30, 2020, by La Liga Nacional de FÃºtbol Profesional, regarding the contractual situation of the player, and apart from his obvious bias due to the role that such institution represents, in defence of the interests of its associates (the soccer clubs), I must state that:

1 – We do not know which contract they have analysed and which are the bases on which they conclude that the same would have a “termination clause” that would be applicable in the event that the player decided to push for unilateral termination of their contract, with effect from the end of the 2019/2020 sports season.

2 – This is due to an obvious error on his part. Thus, as literally stated in clause 8.2.3.6 of the contract signed between the club and the player.

This compensation will not apply when the termination of the contract by unilateral decision of the player takes effect from the end of the 2019-2020 sports season.

Without detriment to other rights included in the contract and which you omit, it’s clear that the compensation of 700 million euros, provided for in the previous clause 8.2.3.5, does not apply at all.

Jorge H. Messi

