Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are about to face off for the first time in 2 years, and it could be their last ever battle with Messi in a Barcelona shirt

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go head-to-head for the first time in over two years as FC Barcelona host Juventus in the final game of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday.

The pair have not clashed since Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018, with the Portuguese forward having missed Barcelona’s trip to Turin earlier in the season due to having tested positive for COVID-19.

Both teams have already qualified for the Champions League’s knockout stages, with Barcelona needing to avoid to defeat to finish top of Group G.

???? H I S T ⚽ R Y

Cristiano Ronaldo & Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/kBElYkoBRg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 7, 2020

Messi and Ronaldo first met on the field all the way back in 2008 when Barcelona met Manchester United in the Champions League semifinals.

Ronaldo emerged victorious over the two legs, however since then, it has been the Argentine who has had the upper hand in their iconic rivalry.

In 33 games against one another for club and country, Messi has been on the winning side 16 times, while Ronaldo has won nine, and there have been eight draws. Messi has also scored 22 goals in 35 games between the two, while Ronaldo has scored 19.

“It’s been a pleasure to see [Ronaldo] and Messi competing for goals, for titles as the very best, but very different, players of the last 15 years,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said ahead of the match.

“Now we again get to enjoy them both.”

The match could be the last time Messi meets Ronaldo as a Barcelona player

Unless Barca and Juventus draw each other in the knockout stages of this years Champions League, Messi may be wearing different colours for match 37.

The 33-year-old attempted to force a move away from the Camp Nou in the summer by handing in a transfer request, however backed down after the Catalan club refused to sanction his release.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, Messi is free to talk to new clubs as of January.

Manchester City was thought to to be favourite for Messi’s signature, however after head coach Pep Guardiola said he would prefer the forward to see out his career at Barcelona, it is now Paris Saint Germain which is the frontrunner to land the Argentina international.

PSG forward Neymar, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, recently urged his former teammate to move to the French capital next term.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch,” the Brazilian said.

“He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season.”

