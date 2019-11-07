Lionel Messi failed to register a goal or assist at home in the Champions League for the first time in 7 years, then left without shaking the opposition's hands

Getty/Tim Clayton Messi and Barcelona struggled against Slavia Prague.

Lionel Messi failed to register a goal or assist at the Camp Nou in the Champions League for the first time since 2012 on Tuesday night.

Ernesto Valverde’s side drew 0-0 with Slavia Prague, capping off an awful few days having lost 3-1 to Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

Man of the Match on the night, Ondrej Kolar, says he was disappointed with many of the Barcelona players’ reactions after the game, including Messi.

“Messi and the others just left – some of them didn’t even shake our hands. It was sad,” he said, according to iDNES.cz.

Messi came close to finding the net on the night, rattling the crossbar after a fine solo run from his own half in the 35th minute, as well as being denied by Slavia keeper Ondrej Kolar on multiple occasions.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBquhr1r7dQ?start=75

He also would have had an assist had it not been for VAR, which adjudged him to have wandered just offside in the build-up to Arturo Vidal’s disallowed opener early into the second period.

But his blank brought to an end a seven-year record at the Camp Nou, and also meant Barcelona failed to score at home for the first time in 46 games in all competitions.

Hero Kolar not happy with Barcelona’s reaction

Man of the Match Ondrej Kolar, who saved no fewer than 13 shots on the night, says he was disappointed at the reaction of the Barcelona players following the defeat.

Kolar said his opposite number, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, stuck around after to congratulate him on both his performance and the result, but that many of the others, Lionel Messi included, left without even shaking hands.

“[Ter Stegen] was waiting for me inside the tunnel,” the 25-year-old said after the match, according to iDNES.cz. “He stopped me and said he hadn’t seen such a good goalkeeping performance for a long time and that it was a pleasure to watch me play well with my feet.

“He waited for me after the match, which I take as the ultimate award. To hear such praise from such a good goalkeeper, I had goosebumps. It was an amazing experience, but some of the other players…

“Messi and the others just left – some of them didn’t even shake our hands. It was sad. We were all looking forward to meeting these big players, we wanted to swap jerseys after the match, but they didn’t behave very well.”

Barcelona remains top of Group F with eight points, and next take on Borussia Dortmund in the competition on November 27, where a win will be enough to seal its passage to the last 16.

