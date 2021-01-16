FC Barcelona will keep paying Lionel Messi until 2025 even if he leaves the club, because he's owed $48 million in unpaid bonuses

Getty/Nicolo Campo Lionel Messi is allegedly owed $US47 million by Barca.

Even if Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona this summer, he will still be putting a huge dent in the club’s finances for years, because he’s owed $US48 million in unpaid bonuses.

La Vanguardia reports Barcelona will pay Messi the sum in eight separate installments between this summer and 2025.

Messi, who handed in a transfer request last summer, is free to talk to other clubs as of this month with his contract expiring in June.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Even if Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona this summer, the Argentine will still be putting a huge dent in the club’s finances for years to come due to $US48 million he is owed in unpaid bonuses.

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reports Messi’s most recent contract at the Camp Nou, which he signed in 2017, included a bonus of $US96 million, which was to be paid in two equal installments on top of his $US74 million annual wage.

The Spanish publication says the payment of both installments has been delayed a number of times, with Messi only receiving the first in July of last year.

The second will now be paid in eight smaller installments over the space of four years after Messi’s contract expires in June, meaning the club will continue to pay the 33-year-old until 2025, regardless of where he is playing.

Messi requested to leave Barcelona last summer shortly after Barcelona were thumped 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, citing a clause in his contract that would have allowed him to walk free.

However, the Spanish club claimed said clause had expired, resulting in Messi ultimately backing down in order to avoid a huge legal battle.

Despite former president Josep Maria Bartomeu â€” who often clashed heads with Messi during his tenure at the club â€” resigning in October, Messi has not agreed a new deal and is free to talk to other clubs from this month.

Most recently Messi spoke of his “dream” to “play in the United States” one day, with Inter Miami owner David Beckham responding by saying he “will try” to make Messi’s dream a reality.

Read more:

Lionel Messi has been ‘repeatedly’ lied to by Barcelona, but won’t leave Spain if he gets the right offer, the favourite to be the club’s next president says

Lionel Messi scored the 644th of his Barcelona career to break a Pele record nearly half a century old

David Beckham is said to be plotting to lure Lionel Messi to MLS, days after the star said he wanted to play in the US

Lionel Messi will be forced to leave FC Barcelona if he does not take a pay cut, one of the men hoping to be the club’s next president says

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.