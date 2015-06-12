Lionel Messi is the most valuable player in the world and it's not even close

Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC in Spain’s La Liga is the most valuable soccer player in the world, according to the latest valuations released by Football-Observatory.com.

Messi was determined to have a transfer value of $US287.6-315.5 million (€255.3-280.9 million). That’s more than a $US100 million greater than any other player in the world.

While fans will argue about whether Messi or Ronaldo is the best player in the world, the one huge advantage Messi has over Ronaldo in terms of value is age. Messi (27) is three years younger than his Real Madrid rival. Ronaldo is one of just seven of the top 100 players who has already celebrated his 30th birthday, and he fell to No. 3 on this year’s list behind Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

In addition to age, the player values are determined based on a formula that considers a player’s performance, position, contract status, and experience, as well as his current team’s performance and competition level, while factoring recent trends in spending in the transfer market.

Here are the 20 most valuable:

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) — $US287.8-316.6 million Eden Hazard (Chelsea) — $US152.7-167.9 million Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) — $US127.7-140.6 million Neymar (Barcelona) — $US101.0-111.0 million Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) — $US88.2-97.0 million Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) — $US83.1-91.3 million Paul Pogba (Juventus) — $US79.3-87.2 million Diego Costa (Chelsea) — $US78.8-86.7 million Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) — $US76.4-84.1 million James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) — $US70.5-77.6 million Luis Suárez (Barcelona) — $US67.6-74.4 million Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) — $US66.5-73.2 million Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) — $US66.2-72.7 million Isco Alarcón (Real Madrid) — $US64.5-70.9 million Harry Kane (Tottenham) — $US60.3-66.4 million Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) — $US57.8-63.6 million Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) — $US56.8-62.6 million Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) — $US56.7-62.4 million Oscar dos Santos (Chelsea) — $US53.6-59.0 million Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) — $US50.3-55.4 million

See the full list at Football-Observatory.com

