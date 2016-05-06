Watch Lionel Messi flashing his ridiculous touch

It’s no secret that a scorer and passer as good as Lionel Messi has a dazzling touch.

One Japanese game show seems to be out to test just how well Messi can control the ball. In 2015, the show had Messi kick a ball over a 60-foot bar, then control it on the other side.

This time, they pushed the limit, raising a banner to what appears to be over 66 feet, showing it next to the Great Sphinx.

Messi stepped up to the challenge, kicking the ball over on the second try and controlling it with just three touches.



Messi makes it look too easy. Watch the entire video below (via Deadspin):

