Lionel Messi Autographed The Shirt Of A Fan Who Ran On To The Field During Game

Tyrone Siu/Reuters Lionel Messi autographs the shirt of a fan during match.

In the final minutes of Argentina’s 7-0 blowout of Hong Kong during an international friendly, a fan ran on to the field and before being escorted off the pitch, he got a going away present from Lionel Messi.

The fan ran up to Messi, gave him a marker and asked the Barcelona great to autograph his Team Argentina jersey.

Amazingly, Messi obliged (see video below).

After that, security finally arrived and escorted the pitch invader off the field.

Here is the full video. The reaction by the announcers, including Ray Hudson, is priceless.

