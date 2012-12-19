Lionel Messi Agrees To New Deal That Makes Him The Highest-Paid Soccer Player In The World

Photo: AP

Lionel Messi has agreed to a new contract with his Spanish club, Barcelona (via ESPN). The deal is through the 2018 season, and according to The Daily Mail, makes the striker from Argentina the world’s highest-paid player.According to the report, Messi’s new contract will include annual raises that will ultimately rise to £12.5 million ($20.3M) and means Messi will remain with Barςa until he is at least 31.



And while other footballers make more in wages (Samuel Eto’o is believed to make ~£16.3M per year), Messi’s bonuses and endorsements will bring his annual pay to £27.5 million ($44.7M). That surpasses David Beckham (£26.2M) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£24.3M) as the highest sum in soccer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.