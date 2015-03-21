Adidas releases new Lionel Messi commercial 'There Will Be Haters'

On the eve of the Barcelona-Real Madrid game, Adidas released a new Lionel Messi ad as part of its “There Will Be Haters” campaign.

The campaign debuted back in January with an ad starring Adidas players Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and James Rodriguez.

The new commercial features Messi alone. He stares into the camera as a voiceover lists off all the criticisms that Messi has toppled over the course of his career.

“You’ll never be good enough, or big enough. You’ll never make it with the big boys in the big league. You’ll never leave your little home town,” it begins.

It culminates with, “You’ll never be the greatest. And never the greatest player that’s ever lived.”

Messi, the most expensive player in the world, makes more than $US20 million per year in endorsements.

Check it out:

