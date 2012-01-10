Lionel Messi Has Been Named The World's Best Soccer Player, Again

Photo: AP

FIFA just made official what we all take for granted — Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is the best soccer player in the world.Messi won the 2011 Ballon d’Or — given to the world player of the year — for the third-straight season today.



The other two finalists were teammate Xavi Hernandez and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Amazingly, Messi is still only 24 years old.

