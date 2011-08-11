Apple Will Be Selling OS X Lion In Stores For People Who Can't Download It

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple just announced via an internal memo that it will begin shipping the Mac OS X Lion on USB drive it promised us, 9 to 5 Mac reports.Until today, you could only purchase Lion by downloading it from the Mac App Store for $29.99.



And it’s not a small download, clocking in at 3.4 GB.

If you have a poor internet connection, or no internet connection at all, you’ve been out of luck until this point.

Lion on USB drive will be available from Apple.com for $69.99 at some point in the near future, but are only currently available through AppleCare for people having trouble downloading or installing Lion.

And for people who’ve already purchased Lion, try Lion DiskMaker to ensure you can revive your Mac, even without an internet connection. Don’t spring for the Lion USB drive.

Don’t Miss: OS X Lion Will Terminate Apps You Haven’t Used In A Few Minutes — Here’s How To Prevent It >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.