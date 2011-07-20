CONFIRMED: Mac OS X Lion Will Launch Tomorrow

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer just announced that Mac OS X Lion will be released tomorrow.Lion will be available as a download in the Mac App Store for $29.99.



It features a lot of iOS-like design tweaks, including Launchpad for apps downloaded from the App Store.

Many expect the launch to coincide with a refresh to the MacBook Air, but no mention of that from Oppenheimer.

