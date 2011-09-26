'Lion King' Chases Off Brad Pitt To Remain No. 1

Photo: backseatcuddler.com

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt has been unable to put the cat out of first place at the weekend box office.Studio estimates Sunday put Walt Disney’s “The Lion King” reissue at No. 1 again with $22.1 million. That puts it just ahead of Pitt’s baseball drama “Moneyball,” a Sony Pictures release that opened at No. 2 with $20.6 million.



Debuting closely behind at No. 3 was the Warner Bros. family film “Dolphin Tale” with $20.3 million. “Dolphin Tale” stars Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman.

The 3-D reissue of 1994’s “The Lion King” has taken in $61.7 million since opening the previous weekend to a much bigger audience than expected. That’s on top of nearly $800 million worldwide the movie made in its original run and a 2002 re-release.

