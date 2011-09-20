The Lion King DESTROYED The Box Office This Weekend -- 17 Years After First Being Released

Photo: backseatcuddler.com

The Lion King dominated the box office this week.Yes, in 2011.



First released in 1994 — when it began racking up $825 million in receipts worldwide — the movie was recently converted into 3D on the cheap and thrown back into theatres this weekend, where it destroyed its competition, earning $29.3 million.

That’s more than what Drive, Straw Dogs, and I Don’t Know How She Does It brought in…combined.

To reiterate, this is a movie that has been available for viewing at home for a decade and a half.

Whether it’s due to ongoing nostalgia for the 1990s or Hollywood’s desperate search for sure things, or Hollywood’s even more desperate search for creativity, the movie’s earnings are notable, and even more so for how little the release cost Disney (according to Entertainment Weekly, it was in “the low single digits” — I’m assuming single millions).

Next up for the re-release treatment is Top Gun.

So much for the end of 3D movies.

