Australian booze companies like Lion are jumping on the 'hard seltzer' trend, as cider sales slow

The alcoholic cider market has gone backwards in the past year as drinkers increasingly shift toward healthier options with lower sugar levels, making it harder for Asahi to reap high prices for brands it will need to sell to satisfy the competition regulator in the Carlton & United Breweries buyout.

The cider market, worth about $500 million annually in retail sector sales in Australia, was in reverse in the past 12 months after displaying strong growth from 2012 to 2018. Cider makes up about 3 per cent of the total alcohol market, and experts expect a new breed of drinks known as alcoholic seltzers with lower alcohol, lower carbohydrate and with less sweetness will make inroads in Australia. They are hugely popular in the United States.

CUB’s main beer rival, Lion, the maker of XXXX Gold and Tooheys, has a solid cider portfolio including 5 Seeds, James Squire, Pipsqueak and Kirin Cider, but is eyeing better growth rates elsewhere.

It won’t be searching for any extra cider brands to acquire, but has high hopes in other segments including craft spirits where it bought 50 per cent of Four Pillars Gin earlier this year, and in alcoholic seltzers, a segment booming in the US led by the White Claw brand.

“Consumer tastes are changing and people are looking for new and different beverage options to suit their lifestyles,” a Lion spokeswoman said on Monday.

It launched the Quincy brand of alcoholic seltzers a few weeks ago and it is starting to take off. “It’s very early days, but already we are seeing that Quincy has broad appeal,” the spokeswoman said.

White Claw has been at the forefront of the alcoholic seltzer segment in the US, which has grown by 210 per cent since 2018. They are known as “hard seltzers” and are lighter-style alcoholic drinks with lower sugar content, lower carbohydrates and a lower alcohol level in a brand created by Anthony von Mandl, now a billionaire.

The Lion version has 4.0 per cent alcohol by volume. White Claw is at 5.0 per cent.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on December 12 outlined that it had serious concerns with the market power in cider which would come from Asahi buying Carlton & United Breweries.

Large quantities of cider are sold on-tap in pubs and bars on top of the $500 million in annual sales in liquor stores and drive-through bottle shops.

The ACCC also had competition concerns in the beer market from the $16 billion buyout, first announced in July. Divestments in both cider and beer will need to be pursued, to satisfy the ACCC which has delayed a decision on the deal until March.

The competition regulator said a combined Asahi-CUB would have about 66 per cent of the cider market, if Asahi’s Somersby brand was put alongside CUB’s brands including Bulmers, Little Green, Bonamy’s, Mercury, Strongbow and Dirty Granny.

A No from Coopers

Coopers Brewery managing director Tim Cooper said the company wouldn’t be pursuing any acquisitions in the cider market because it had invested heavily in a $68 million maltings plant and was concentrating on paying down debt.

“We’re not actually looking to buy any brands,” Dr Cooper said.

The company has the Thatchers Cider brand in its portfolio after striking a deal in 2014 with the United Kingdom manufacturer for the Australian rights. Dr Cooper said the cider market had plateaued about 12 months ago in a sector which is quite cyclical in its popularity with drinkers.

“The cider market has been in decline for about a year,” he said.

“Australia’s never been a strong cider market compared with the UK.”

Jane Anderson, the executive director of industry body Cider Australia, said the focus on health and well-being was a factor, but there was also a ”premiumisation” shift under way where drinkers were trading up to higher-quality drinks like in other parts of the alcoholic beverages market.

The slowdown had come after very strong growth in the segment. “Cider grew very fast from 2012,” she said.

