Apple's OS X Lion Has Already Arrived At Apple Stores

Photo: Photo Illustration By Ellis Hamburger

Apple stores received copies of OS X Lion yesterday, MacRumors reports.The installations came on hard drives and will be installed on in-store demo machines. Still no word on when Lion will actually be available to consumers, but this points to that date being closer and closer.



DON’T MISS: The 10 Best Lion Features >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.