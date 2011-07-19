Apple's OS X Lion Has Already Arrived At Apple Stores

Dylan Love
lion disc

Photo: Photo Illustration By Ellis Hamburger

Apple stores received copies of OS X Lion yesterday, MacRumors reports.The installations came on hard drives and will be installed on in-store demo machines. Still no word on when Lion will actually be available to consumers, but this points to that date being closer and closer.

