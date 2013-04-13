Plane Overshoots Runway In Bali And Crashes Into The Ocean

A plane carrying more than 130 passengers overshot the runway at Bali airport and went into the sea on Saturday but everybody on board survived, a transport ministry official said.



The Lion Air Boeing 737 jet overshot the runway as it came into land at Denpasar airport on the Indonesian resort island, Herry Bhakti told AFP.

“There were more than 130 people on board,” he said.

An AFP journalist in Denpasar saw seven passengers, all of whom appeared to be Indonesian, arrive by ambulance at hospital with light wounds to their head, arms and legs.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or what the nationalities of the passengers were.

Bali is a hugely popular holiday destination, welcoming millions of foreign tourists from around the world every year.

