Byron Bay’s own Stone & Wood has been acquired by beverage giant Lion, ending the independent streak of yet another Australian craft brewery

Australian craft brewers Fermentum Group, the firm behind Stone & Wood, has agreed to a full takeover by beverages giant Lion for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2008, Stone & Wood became a local craft beer success story as the nation turned to locally-produced brews.

It is just the latest in a string of major players to be acquired by international concerns in recent years.

Alcoholic beverages giant Lion has agreed to a full takeover of Stone & Wood brewers Fermentum Group, drawing yet another Australian craft beer champion into the clutches of Big Beer.

On Thursday, Lion, itself owned by Japan’s Kirin Holdings, announced it will assume total ownership of Fermentum Group, which also oversees brands like Two Birds, Fixation, Little Dragon and Sunly Seltzer.

Founded in 2008 by Jamie Cook, Brad Rogers, and Ross Jurisich, Stone & Wood grew from one brewery in the NSW Northern Beaches region to become a leading force in Australia’s independent brewing scene.

The brand now counts breweries in Byron Bay, Brisbane, and Murwillumbah, with Stone & Wood branded beers a common sight in bottle shops and bar tops across the country.

“We have huge respect for what [Cook, Rogers, Jurisich] and the team have created; great beer, wonderful brands, spiritual homes in their breweries and tap rooms, an inclusive culture and a commitment to the community,” said Lion Australia managing director James Brindley.

Lion did not disclose how much the deal will cost.

“The team (by way of their ownership) is getting a good reward for the value they have created and Lion have committed to their on-going employment,” Cook, Rogers, and Jurisich said in a joint statement.

Fermentum Group was just one component in an industry which has flourished through recent years and the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian craft beer sales tripled towards the end of 2020, payments processing company Square says, even as sales for some mainstream competitors took a hit.

The Australian Financial Review in June reported Fermentum was hoping to raise as much as $150 million in order to bring new craft players into the fold and build another brewery in Murwillumbah.

In Thursday’s statement, Lion said the initial tranche of funding will go towards that fresh facility.

In addition, Lion will put $5 million towards Stone & Wood’s not-for-profit InGrained Foundation, which supports social and environmental causes in the Northern Beaches region, along with $1 million for conservancy group Big Scrub Landcare.

“We only looked for a custodian who would be committed to building the brewery and to support our work in the community,” said Fermentum Group co-founder and chairman Cook.

“Not only did Lion welcome these ideas with enthusiasm, they demonstrated they have similar values and a focus on Environmental and Social Governance aligned to our “Force for Good” approach.”

“After reaching one per cent of the national beer market in a decade, the next chapter as part of Lion will unleash Fermentum’s full growth potential while maintaining the values and purpose so central to the business’ ethos,” Lion said in a statement.

Fermentum Group will join other former independents like Little Creatures and Four Pillars gin distillers under Lion, along with bigger names like XXXX, Tooheys, and Kirin.

Stone & Wood will also be stablemates with brands like Heineken, Guinness, and Brooklyn Brewery, for whom Lion acts as distributor.

The acquisition is still subject to the regulatory approval process, which Lion said is currently underway.