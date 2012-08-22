Bloomberg TV's Kayla Tausche Doppelganger

We noticed Bloomberg TV’s Linzie Janis, who is filling in for Stephanie Ruhle today on “Lunch Money,” looks kind of like CNBC correspondent Kayla Tausche.
Janis is a London-based anchor for Bloomberg TV and the host of “First Look,” according to her bio.
Check out their shots below. (Note: Tausche is not actually wearing a red dress today. That’s an older shot)
Photo: CNBC and Bloomberg TV screenshots
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.