Men In Silicon Valley Are Paying This Woman Up To $US100,000 To Learn How To Date

Courtesy of Amy Andersen Amy Anderson of Linx Dating Services charges up to $US100k to teach men basic dating skills.

Even the smartest people in the world need a little extra help when it comes to landing a soulmate.

A new Marketplace segment suggests that men in Silicon Valley are spending between $US10,000 and $US100,000 on services from Amy Anderson, whose company, Linx Dating, helps men with everything from their outfits to buying better hand towels for their bathroom.

From Marketplace:

“Dinner reservations and recommendations, sedan booking should they not want to drive for the date,” Andersen lists some of Linx’s many services. “Shopping for some proper hand towels, making sure the refrigerator is stocked with some decent wine.” Andersen takes clients ballroom dancing to work on rhythm and letting go. Linx counter-intuitively brings “Fiddler on the Roof”-style matchmaking to the most connected Valley in the world, but business is booming. Andersen charges up to $US100,000 for tailored matchmaking services.

You can listen to the full segment here:

[h/t NYMag]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.