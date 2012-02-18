The Super Dorky Way Programmers Are Trying To Get People Interested In Linux

It’s Friday. That’s the perfect day to have uncovered this weird gem: This week, Rebecca Black got her own version of Linux, RebeccaBlackOS.



She’s not the first teenybopper to get her own open source operating system either. RebeccaBlackOS follows Hannah Montana Linux and Justin Bieber Linux.

Yes, these are real operating systems that you can download and use on your computer instead of Windows or Mac. The young singers aren’t involved in these project. They are versions of Linux built by fans. Basically they use a “custom theme” based on pictures and sounds from the singers’ work.

But what possessed these people to do such things?

Hannah Montana Linux was a somewhat serious attempt to try and get young people to use Linux, says its creator, Taylor Bioniks: “I thought – what would attract young users to Linux? So I created this idea after a lot of reading and work.”

Justin Bieber Linux was created as a joke in response to Hannah Montana Linux, “It may be Justin Bieber Linux (also called Biebian), but it still beats Windows and Mac,” its tagline reads.

And RebeccaBlackOS? It’s creator “nerdopolis” (we are not making that up), had some serious technology reasons for building it. It’s the first version of Linux to use a graphics display technology called Wayland Live. But as for the Rebecca Black theme? His reason, “Yes. I am a fan of Rebecca Black.”

