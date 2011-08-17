A Look At How Far Linux Has Come In 20 Years [INFOGRAPHIC]

Can you believe Linux has been going strong for 20 years now?



It was August 25, 1991 when Linus Torvalds first announced that he had built his own operating system. He released it as an open source project that’s captured the effort of developers, both professional and casual, ever since.

The Linux Foundation was kind enough to send us the following infographic which shows just how far the OS has come since its early days.

Photo: The Linux Foundation

