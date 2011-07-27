11 More Places You Would Never Expect To See Linux

Photo: Dylan Love
We wrote last week that Linux makes all kinds of things work, from traffic lights to nuclear submarines.That’s not even scratching the surface.
Here are 11 other cool or weird things that use Linux.
This motorcycle is powered by Linux! It features a dash-mounted computer with wifi connectivity and its own webserver.
Because you probably really need those things on a motorcycle.
That handy little box that lots of people rely on to stream their instant Netflix movies to their television is powered by Linux.
For the past 10 years or so, the post office has relied on a sorting system steered by Linux.
The Nexus S is currently on board NASA's final space shuttle and is being used as the brains of research robots called synchronised Position Hold, Engage, Reorient, Experimental Satellites (SPHERES). The Nexus is powered by Android, which is an alteration of Linux.
There are probably a few people out there who are running their potatoes on Linux. The potato acts as a power source for the the thumb drive (pictured) running Linux.
This is a cool idea -- a fully functional computer the size of a keychain. Guess which operating system it relies on?
Plenty of commercial coffee machines run Linux, but you can follow these instructions to put together one for yourself.
It's a couple years old, but the iDJ2 can play two songs simultaneously from one iPod and lets users scratch, loop, and cue up other songs easily.
There are a number of closed circuit security systems that have Linux as an engine, such as ZoneMinder.
Lots of robots operate on Linux, sure, but one of the first humanoid robots ever, Isamu, relied on Linux.
