12 Things You See Every Day That Wouldn't Exist Without Linux

Linux is everywhere.Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, told us, “You use Linux every day but you don’t know it. It’s such a fundamental part of our lives.
“The world without Linux might be a very different place. It’s one where computing is kind of crappy and homogeneous. You’re still using Windows CE on your crappy Windows cell phone. That world is grim and dark and Linux is a reason why that world doesn’t exist.
“It runs air traffic control, it runs your bank, and it runs nuclear submarines. Your life, money, and death is in Linux’s hands, so we can keep you alive, clean you out, or kill you. It’s incredible how important it is.”
We checked around, and it’s true. Linux is all over the place. We rounded up some of the less obvious and more offbeat things that depend upon Linux to function.
The hugely popular mobile operating system is based on the Linux, and with 550,000 devices Android devices activated each day, it stays radically relevant.
Yep, every time a train leaves and arrives from a Japanese station, Linux is behind it.
The newest company to join the Linux foundation, Toyota's In-Vehicle-Infotainment and communications systems run Linux.
DeLaval, A 122-year-old dairy equipment company, has used Linux in a robotic system for milking cows.
When they made the switch to Linux in 2007, the NYSE was able to reduce costs and increase flexibility.
CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory, relies upon Linux to power its huge particle accelerator.
In 2004, Lockheed Martin delivered a nuclear submarine to the US government that was powered by Red Hat Linux.
