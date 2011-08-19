Here's What You Missed At The Linux 20th Anniversary Gala Last Night

Photo: The Linux Foundation

LinuxCon 2011 is in full swing in Vancouver, Canada right now.Last night organisers held a special gala to honour 20 years of open source success.



The Linux Foundation was kind enough to send some pictures our way, so take a look at how the friends of Tux party.

