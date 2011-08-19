Here's What You Missed At The Linux 20th Anniversary Gala Last Night

Dylan Love
linux gala

Photo: The Linux Foundation

LinuxCon 2011 is in full swing in Vancouver, Canada right now.Last night organisers held a special gala to honour 20 years of open source success.

The Linux Foundation was kind enough to send some pictures our way, so take a look at how the friends of Tux party.

The room before anyone arrived

An attendee arrives in style

The party in full swing

Linux Foundation director Jim Zemlin gives a toast in between musical acts

Here's Linus Torvalds (in a tux, of course) and Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst

Attendees

Game time!

Here's Eben Moglen of the Software Freedom Law centre and Dan Frye of IBM's Open Systems Development

Dancers cutting a rug

