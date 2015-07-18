Linus Torvalds seems shocked he didn't puke during a zero gravity plane ride

Jennifer Cloer/Linux Foundation Linus Torvalds ready to go in the cockpit

Linus Torvalds, the internationally famous creator of the Linux operating system, has all sorts of groupies.

One of them happens to be fighter and acrobatics pilot Gregory “Wired” Colyer. When Colyer discovered that Torvalds lived in nearby Portland, Oregon, he offered to take him on his a Zero-G fighter pilot ride, a first for Torvalds.

Colyer earned his pilot’s licence while serving in the Army in the early 1980s and now works as an air traffic controller in Oakland, California. He performs in air shows with his historic T-33 jet in his spare time, according to his bio. The T-33 was the US Air Force’s first operational jet, Colyer says.

Here’s the back story we heard about the ride: When his co-workers at the Linux Foundation heard that Torvalds was going to do it, they insisted he strap a GoPro to the cabin and film it.

What they didn’t tell him (but what he already seemed to know) is that a lot of people’s tummies have a violent reaction the first time they do a zero-gravity, acrobatic air ride. His co-workers were hoping for some explosive video, we hear.

Below is the relatively tame video that the Linux Foundation just posted about Torvalds and the ride.

Sadly, it doesn’t include the GoPro video showing Torvalds during the ride itself. (We’ve asked the Foundation for that video, if Torvalds is willing to share it, and we’ll update this post when they do.)

But Torvalds seems shocked to discover that he didn’t get sick and that the whole experience was “less pukey” than he thought it would be.

