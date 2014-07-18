Take A Tour Of Where Linus Torvalds Continues To Develop The World's Most Important Operating System

Dylan Love

Linus Torvalds welcomed a video crew into his Portland, Oregon home to give us a tour of the workspace where he continues to work on developing Linux (along with an army of fellow developers) some 23 years after initially releasing it.

It’s a fun look into Torvalds’s daily life. His old desk covered in “crap” that he “needs to burn down.” His newer treadmill workstation, which he calls a “zombie shuffling desk.” Scuba equipment. Innumerable stuffed penguins. These are the things that surround Torvalds as he works on one of the most prominent open source software projects there ever has been.

Torvalds’s old desk, which he abandoned when it got too messy.

Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 10.10.10 AM 1Screenshot

His new treadmill desk, which he keeps set at one mile per hour.

Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 10.12.17 AM 1Screenshot

He has a MakerBot 3-D printer, which his kids use from time to time.

Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 10.12.35 AM 1Screenshot

As an avid scuba diver, Torvalds has fins and various diving gear on hand.

Screen Shot 2014 07 17 at 10.13.05 AMScreenshot

And Linux fans find any occasion to give Torvalds stuffed penguins as a tip of the hat to Tux, Linux’s penguin mascot.

Linus torvaldsScreenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.