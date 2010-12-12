Linus Omark Angers Tampa Bay Lightning Players With Show-Off Shootout Move In NHL Debut

Edmonton Oilers rookie Linus Omark raised eyebrows around the NHL for a show-off move he attempted in the shootout of his first NHL game last night.



Omark, one of the Oilers’ top prospects, was recalled from the minor leagues on December 8th and made his NHL debut last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He had developed quite the reputation in the minor leagues for his dazzling shootout moves, and sure enough, he got to participate in an NHL shootout in his first game.

Looking supremely confident, Omark did a spin-o-rama as he picked up the puck, skated in, and slid it between Lightning goalie Dan Ellis’ legs and the Oilers won. Here’s the video:



The Lightning were not pleased about Omark’s move:

“It’s embarrassing for him,” Ellis said. “You come into the league, a respectful league like this, and you try a move like that. It’s not a very classy thing. That’s just the type of person he is.”

But like it or not, Omark scored on the move. Maybe the twirl was unnecessary, but Omark was able to “put his money where his mouth is” so-to-speak. If he’d tried that move and failed, he probably would have been laughed off the ice and certainly would have had to answer some pointed questions from the Edmonton media. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, Omark was able to back up his bravado, so any Lightning complaints right now should fall on deaf ears. If Ellis was so offended by Omark’s display, he should have stopped the puck, plain and simple.

For more sports news click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.