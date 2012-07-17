17 Images Of Linsanity That Will Fill Your Heart With Nostalgia

jeremy lin tongue wag for the new york knicks

By Wednesday morning, the Jeremy Lin era in New York could be over.If it happens, and the Knicks let Lin go to the Rockets, it’ll be one of the more shocking personnel moves in recent memory.

Lin fell out of the sky, stepping in to a Knicks lineup decimated by injuries and single-handedly turning the team around.

In the process, he became a star who transcended sports.

Looking back on the period we’ll all refer to “Linsanity,” it’s hard to believe all of that stuff really did happen over a one-month span.

We collected 17 artifacts from Linsanity that will take you back to that crazy period in sports history.

He announced himself with a swagger-filled head nod after burying the Jazz

He made up a goofy handshake with Landry Fields

He slept on a couch

People made awesome signs...

... With awesome puns

He torched the Lakers in his first high-profile game

He became a worldwide phenomenon

Someone tried to sell his boxers on eBay

Ben & Jerry's made an ice cream dedicated to him

ESPN only talked about him

They even made Linsanity marijuana

He bled a lot

He kept being goofy, despite his stardom

He nailed a buzzer beater to beat the Raptors

ESPN had to fire an editor for an offensive headline

Even at away games, his fans showed up to support him

It's still hard to believe that actually happened

