LINSANITY HEALS ALL: Time Warner Cable Has Reached A Compromise With MSG

Time Warner Cable and MSG have reached a compromise, Howard Beck and Rich Sandomir report for the New York Times.The settlement was reached with the help of New York state attorney general Eric T. Schneiderman and will be announced formally this afternoon by Governor Andrew Cuomo and company executives.

Previously, Time Warner Cable hadn’t been providing the MSG network — which is owned by the owner of the Knicks, James Dolan — because of contract disputes, angering Knicks fans across the city.

We’ve reached out to Time Warner for confirmation and details, and will update when we hear back.

