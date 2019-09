In Norway, blogging is sexy.



According to The Local, young blogger Linnea Myhre has beaten off competition from celebrities and athletes to be voted the sexiest woman in Norway by men’s magazine Mann.

You can check out Myhre’s blog here, where the 21-year-old blogs about her daily life and “negative publicity, music, selfishness and men.”

