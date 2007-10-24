Online Ad Firm Linkstorm Raises $4.2 Million

Flatiron-based online ad firm Linkstorm has raised a $4.2 million Series C. From the release: “The current round adds more than 60 new investors including Jim Rutt, principal of JPR Ventures, former Thomson executive and CEO of Network Solutions who sold it to Verisign for $17 billion in 2000; and Jeff Ballowe, who retired from Ziff-Davis in 1998 having served as president of its interactive media division and also serving as publisher of PC Magazine… More than 25 previous investors also re-upped in the current round; some have made as many as five investments in the company over time.” PaidContent’s David Kaplan says Linkstorm has raised $9 million since 2000 from 150 individual investors — no firms. Release

