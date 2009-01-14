Linkstorm Hires New CEO

NYC-based ad tech firm Linkstorm has hired former Condé Nast and Yahoo (YHOO) executive Ari Brandt as its new CEO. Brandt replaces Linkstorm’s founding CEO David Sidman, who remains chairman.



Linkstorm makes “Banner Xpander,” which turns banner ads into pop-up navigation menus. Linkstorm says this increases click through rate — not surprising — but it’s easy to see how it could be annoying, too.

Clients include Cisco (CSCO), Walmart (WMT), and Microsoft (MSFT). Investors include Esther Dyson and Jim Rutt, former CEO of Network Solutions.

