Prices of LinksDAO NFTs roughly double after Steph Curry buys a membership to the crypto collective trying to buy a golf course

Steph Curry. Mark J. Terrill/AP Images

Prices of LinksDAO NFTs roughly doubled after Steph Curry bought a membership.

The DAO sold out of its 9,094 NFTs just days after it launched.

LinksDAO is a loosely organized collective that has raised millions in ether, hoping to buy a real-world golf course.

The prices of LinksDAO non-fungible tokens roughly doubled after NBA superstar Steph Curry bought a couple of them, which give him membership to a new decentralized autonomous organization trying to buy a golf course.

After the Golden State Warriors player made the purchase Monday, he was swiftly welcomed by the cryptocurrency collective.

“Welcome to LinksDAO, @StephenCurry30 – See you on the 1st tee!” the group said in a tweet.

The DAO sold out of its 9,094 NFTs — 6,363 Leisure Membership NFTs and 2,727 Global Membership NFTs — just days after it launched in December and raised nearly $11 million, according to OpenSea, where it released its first collection.

Since Curry’s purchase, the value of the digital collectibles jumped on the secondary market. For the first type of NFT, the Leisure Membership, the floor price jumped from 0.29 ETH (roughly $904) to 0.72 ETH ($2,245).

For the second, more exclusive type, the Global Membership, the floor price has jumped from 1.12 ETH ($3,492) to 2 ETH ($6,236).

LinksDAO is a loosely-organized cryptocurrency collective that seeks to buy and operate a real-world golf and leisure club for its newly minted members.

In this case, the NFTs represent various rights, including the right to purchase a membership at the first physical club acquired by the DAO, along with governance rights via the $LINKS token which launched in early 2022.

According to the DAO’s roadmap, it plans to acquire a golf course by mid-May and open the club location by early 2023 at the latest. The group also plans to expand to additional locations.

DAOs have dominated headlines over the past few months as emboldened crypto-enthusiasts try their hands at crowdfunding. Among the most well-known groups is ConstitutionDAO, which failed to buy a 235-year-old copy of the US Constitution in November. The DAO lost its bid to the billionaire Citadel CEO Ken Griffin.

As for Curry, the golf-loving athlete has been snapping up various NFTs as of late, including a $180,000 bored-looking blue-furred ape from the Bored Ape Yacht Club in August 2021.