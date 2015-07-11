This website transforms any boring old website into an emoji-only link

In the last few months alone, emojis have transformed from ‘fun things the Youngs do’ into a truly ubiquitous phenomenon.
Now there’s a website to make emojis even more ingrained in Internet culture.
Linkmoji is a fun project that does just what its name says: It turns text URLs into emoji links. People just copy whatever link they want into a text box, click a box, and then you have a new emoji-only URL.
It’s pretty much the Bitly for emoji.
For example businessinsider.com becomes http://
