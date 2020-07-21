Fans of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington are sharing his anti-Trump tweets after the president retweeted a video using the band's music

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington.

Twitter disabled a video retweeted by the president this weekend that featured music from Linkin Park.

The band spoke out on Twitter, saying that it “did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorise his organisation to use any of our music.”

In the wake of the incident, people began to resurface tweets from the band’s late front man Chester Bennington, who spoke out against Trump on Twitter.

Over the weekend, Twitter disabled a video retweeted by President Donald Trump following a copyright claim by the band Linkin Park. The video, which Reuters described as “campaign-style,” featured music from the band and was originally posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino.According to Reuters, the video was taken down after Twitter received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from Machine Shop Entertainment – a company started by Linkin Park.

Linkin Park made a statement on Twitter, saying, “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorise his organisation to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.”

In the wake of the event, fans began to resurface old tweets from the late Chester Bennington, Linkin Park’s frontman, as reported by the Daily Dot. Bennington, who died by suicide in 2017, previously spoke out against Trump, calling him a “greater threat to the USA than terrorism” multiple times on Twitter.

Now, the quote retweets of Bennington’s Trump-related tweets are full of recent activity, with many using the tweets to reply to those who say that Bennington would have approved of Trump’s presidency. Others also brought up the tweets to explain why people were particularly outraged about the use of Linkin Park’s music in the video.

This isn’t the first time that Trump, or his campaign, have come under fire for using music from artists who disapprove of his presidency. In fact, it’s pretty routine for artists to speak out against Trump using their music at campaign events. Adele told Trump in 2016 that he did not have her permission to use her music at campaign rallies. Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie told the Trump campaign on in June to stop using the song “High Hopes.”

The incident occurred just days before the anniversary of Bennington’s death on July 20, 2017. Monday on Twitter, the hashtag #chesterbennington was trending in the United States as people shared memories of the late artist.

