Maybe it’s just good editing in the trailer, but this forthcoming iPhone/iPad game from Linkin Park — yes, the band from a decade ago — looks like it might be all right. “Linkin Park 8-Bit Rebellion” is a throwback to 8-bit Nintendo games — which Nintendo refuses to make for the iPhone — and it includes lots of music from the group.



