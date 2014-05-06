This New App Wants To Help You Find Love On LinkedIn

Have you gone through all of your matches on Tinder? Hinge not doing it for you anymore? Then, it’s probably time you move on to another social-network-synced matchmaking app.

LinkedUp will match you up with candidates from LinkedIn instead of Facebook. The app pulls your photo and personal information from LinkedIn.

And in case your headshot on LinkedIn is a little too professional for the dating scene, you can also add other photos on your own.

LinkedUp users can filter through job industry, age, proximity, and gender to find their perfect match. And if two users like each other, they will be prompted to chat.

The app’s founder, Max Fischer, told the Wall Street Journal that LinkedUp! “is going to result in much higher-quality matches.” According to Fischer, LinkedIn is more useful than other social networks in terms of providing relevant information for potential matches.

The app is available on iOS devices for free.

Take a look:

Once you sign into your LinkedIn account you can set up your match settings. After you convince five friends to sign up, you can unlock the “Industry” feature, which lets you look for dates that work in specific fields.

Then the app will search for nearby users.

The app then displays a user’s photo and information, similar to the way Tinder works.

You can then swipe left to pass, swipe right to like, or press the magnifying glass for more information.

And if someone likes you back, you can start chatting and take it from there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.