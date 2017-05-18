LinkedIn's top 25 Australian companies to work for in 2017

Flexible working. Ian Gavan/Getty Images for O2

The most attractive companies to work for in Australia include some of the giant financial services groups, professional services and some of the nation’s largest private employers.

LinkedIn, the online networking tool, built a list of Australia’s most desirable employers by analysing the actions of the 8 million Australian members on its platform. Most other rankings use surveys to analyse a series of capabilities or traits.

No startups or pure digital players in sight. Apparently, Australians like the security of big companies which offer top line pay and benefits, the opportunity for growth into different roles and strong leadership.

PwC has the top company spot in Australia, followed by KMPG, Westpac Group and Commonwealth Bank.

Here are the top 25:

LinkedIn based the list on the actions of job seekers and professionals, highlighting the companies most sought-after.

The top-ranked company, PwC, has implemented flexible working in all areas across the professional services group.

No-one has an office anymore. The offices are setup as activity based areas. Some are like libraries with no phones allowed, others are for teams to collaborate on a project and then there are fun spaces which are open and informal and lots of variation between.

“You get out of the lift each day and decide where you want to sit,” Sue Horlin, Australian Human Capital Leader at PwC, told Business Insider.

And everyone gets the opportunity to design their role, deciding whether to work remotely or within the office.

Gone are the grey suits. There’s no dress code and the individual gets to decide their own style based on what they’re doing that day, whether working on a project or visiting a client.

How to get a job at PwC? An accounting degree is no longer a requirement. And now you don’t necessarily have to have any type of degree.

“We love to talk to a range of people from a huge and diverse number of backgrounds,” says Horlin.

“We are open to any kind of background and love the opportunity to talk to a wide range of people. No matter what your background, we would love to chat to you.”

Almost a quarter of LinkedIn’s 2017 list are new additions, from blue-chip companies such as CIMIC and BHP Billiton to property developers Scentre Group, retail conglomerates Wesfarmers and Cotton Group and the National Australia Bank.

“It is interesting to note that all the new additions to the list for 2017, including Westpac and CIMIC group who are in the top 10, are Australian-born, reflecting Australian professionals’ desire to work for homegrown companies,” says Jason Laufer, director of talent and learning solutions at LinkedIn, Australia and New Zealand.

“Australia’s top companies all have a strong employer brand that is central to their recruitment.

“We know that a company’s culture and purpose are key drivers for attracting great talent, but also retaining employees.

“Companies that are developing and sharing content through their employees’ networks are actively demonstrating their employer brand to potential candidates.”

The companies have one thing in common in that they reward their employees well.

Some offer birthday leave, well-being programs, generous parental leave, flexible working hours and an open dress code.

PwC has a strong focus on flexibility and offers floating public holidays which allows employees to pick whether they take state-based public holiday’s off or choose another day.

REA Group has created a space in its Melbourne office built for welcoming dogs, so that employees can bring their pets in on certain days.

CottonOn has what it calls Empower Hours so staff can do their own thing such as surfing before work.

The Commonwealth Bank a 12 month parental leave scheme.

“It’s not just perks that differentiates these companies,” says Laufer.

“They are also helping their employees transform by providing the opportunity to work on meaningful projects and creating an environment that encourages them to innovate and take intelligent risks.”

LinkedIn, which runs a bring in your parent day each year, and its parent company Microsoft, are excluded for the list.

