LinkedIn’s Nicole Williams' Career Advice For Women

Nicole Williams is LinkedIn’s connection director, author of several bestselling books and founder of career lifestyle site WORKS – she’s also an advocate for more female leaders in the office.



Williams shares some of her ideas for how women can become leaders at work:

On becoming a leader: “Nobody is born a leader – you have to earn that title. You need to teach your coworkers how to treat you. Make it known that you are a businesswoman and have proven results for getting the job done and then some.”

On dressing the part: “Ditch the college wardrobe and invest in powerful work wear. You need to always dress for the job you want. Part of dressing for the job you want includes presentation posture, pronunciation and tailoring.”

On flirting as a career strategy: “Using flirtation is just smart. If you need someone’s help, use the tools available to you. It’s naive to think it has no place at work. Professional flirtation is an extension of good networking skills.”

On networking: “Women need to network more. Networking is something you should be doing anywhere and everywhere and all day long, from the dog park to the line at Starbucks. If you have a point of commonality, there’s the opportunity to connect. Something as simple as “What’s your dog’s name?” can lead to a mentor or the job offer you’ve been dreaming of.”

