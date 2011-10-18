LinkedIn's New Features Look A Lot Like Facebook & Twitter And Mean More Opportunities For Marketers

A few weeks ago I told you how LinkedIn Is About To Up The Ante For Marketers And Brands. Well the changes were announced and as expected the big change was to the “Follow Company” feature that now surely looks a lot like Twitter and Facebook.



Let’s say you’re a company. Well not literally, that would be painful but figuratively. You’re a company and you have your obligatory Facebook and Twitter accounts (and you’re waiting on the Google+ to follow suit) and you post status updates, links, articles, photos, etc., to your (hopefully) legion of fans. Meanwhile over on LinkedIn your company profile is fairly bland. You can post job openings and post some “stuff” about your company such as your services. But a status update? No, for that you had to go to Facebook and Twitter.

Well not any more…

Thanks to the aforementioned changes, admins of company profiles on LinkedIn can post real, honest-to-goodness status updates and actually include a link! No photo sharing available, yet. Well that’s not entirely true. You can post photos as long as they attached to a link, rather than just uploading a photo as you would via Facebook or Twitter. This is very exciting for now all updates you make to your company status will appear on your follower’s LinkedIn home page. Your followers will have the option to Like, Share or Comment on your status update and in turn this “engagement” will also be seen by all of your followers’ respective networks, providing your company, your brand with a whole new and expanded audience.

So just as your company or your brand gets more exposure when one of your fans or followers share something via Facebook or Twitter to their followers/their network, the same will hold true for LinkedIn. So the need to get more followers for your company and brand just went up… way up for the more followers your company has, the more chance for expanded exposure within the LinkedIn world.

Here’s a couple of key points to keep in mind about the new changes to the “Follow Company” feature:

Followers of your Company will see the Status Updates on their homepage (when they login to LinkedIn) or by going to your Company’s “Overview” tab. Each Follower’s network will also have an opportunity to see the posts- as long as the follower comments, likes, or shares.

In order to post a Company Status Update, you must be an Administrator of your Company Page, and your Company Page must be set to “Designated Admins only”.

Posts can be up to 500 characters (including spaces).

You will be able to see impressions and engagement on each Company Status Update. An impression = views of the status update. Engagement = total interactions (comments, likes, clicks, shares)/total impressions. This data appears approximately 24 hours after an update is published and will continue to update on a daily basis.

Businesses that post an excessive amount are subject to review by LinkedIn and could risk having their page deleted.

Also, here’s a brief video LinkedIn created to explain the new “Follow Company” feature:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

So there you have it… Everyone and their mother knows that LinkedIn is where the professionals are, right? You want to reach the key decision makers, the top dogs, etc… Now in addition to your own personal LinkedIn profile, you need to be cognisant of the importance of your company’s profile and the need to share content via the status updates and keep the content fresh and steady.

Doesn’t matter if you’re a B2B marketer or B2C marketer or an advertiser or a brand or whatever… your company profile just got a whole lot more important. And you need to make sure you integrate LinkedIn with your Facebook and Twitter accounts for there may be a whole slew of people you may not reach via Facebook or Twitter but you could be via LinkedIn.

Sources: learn.linkedin.com, The Star Group, LinkedIn’s New Features Look A Lot Like Facebook & Twitter And Mean More Opportunities For Marketers

