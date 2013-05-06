What LinkedIn Looked Like When It Started 10 Years Ago

Kevin Smith

Today is LinkedIn’s 10th birthday.

The professional social network is over 200 million members strong. LinkedIn has gone through tons of site redesigns and added features and services to help its users connect even further.

But here’s what LinkedIn’s first profiles looked like 10 years ago:

Twitter

