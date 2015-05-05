LinkedIn wants its Mountain View headquarters to have a movie theatre, NBA-sized basketball court and geothermal heat

LinkedIn/City of Mountain View The green looking east at LinkedIn’s proposed Mountain View headquarters

LinkedIn already has a lease on a 26-story San Francisco high rise, but obviously that hasn’t stopped the professional networking service from dreaming of a Googleplex of its own.

In February, LinkedIn submitted a proposal for developing 1.6 million square feet of office space in Mountain View, California at 1500 N. Shoreline Boulevard. LinkedIn and its development partner SyWest have designed a hybrid campus and green space with some perks for the public. Packed with everything from a movie theatre to a basketball court, the proposed campus resembles a miniature village.

Here are some of the amenities that LinkedIn’s campus will include if all goes according to plan:

A new bike/pedestrian bridge over Highway 101.

An 88,500 square foot, two-level Century Theatre with 15 auditoriums.

A VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa, which has an NBA-sized basketball court, fire pit, bar lounge and outdoor and indoor pools.

Geothermal heat exchange systems and vegetated roof systems.

5 campus buildings with parking that can be used by the public during weekend events.

A “LinkedIn Opportunity Center” to help Mountain View residents with job seeking skills and “improve access to economic opportunity”. It will also be a place for nonprofits to hold classes on site. LinkedIn estimated its operating costs at $US400,000 per year.

50,000 square feet of retail for local businesses with rent subsidies of $US3 million per year.

The city of Mountain View will vote tomorrow on whether LinkedIn will get a shot at developing its campus.

LinkedIn did not respond to a request for comment about its new campus.

Check out some of the renderings LinkedIn’s proposed headquarters below:

LinkedIn/City of Mountain View The Park Green Landscape at LinkedIn’s proposed Mountain View headquarters

LinkedIn/City of Mountain View Retail promenade pedestrian experience at LinkedIn’s proposed Mountain View headquarters

LinkedIn/City of Mountain View Pedestrian arrival from parking below at LinkedIn’s proposed Mountain View headquarters

